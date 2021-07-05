Here's how much it'd cost for a family of four to go to a Phoenix Suns Finals game

A family of four could expect costs over $3,000 to go to an NBA Finals game at Phoenix Suns arena.

PHOENIX — Fans around the Valley are hyped about being so close to an NBA Championship as the Phoenix Suns make their first Finals appearance since 1993.

The only thing that may not be within reach are actual tickets to see the Suns potentially bring home the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.

Unless fans are willing to spend big bucks to see the Suns battle the Milwaukee Bucks, getting a seat at the Phoenix Suns Arena may not be an option.

As of Monday, tickets are no less than $600 for Game 1 of the Finals. For nosebleed seats to Tuesday night's game, a family of four would be looking at $626 per ticket, bringing their total to $3,039.07 including fees.

The three grand total is not including the "highly recommended" ticket insurance for $43.69 per ticket.

Vivid Seats has tickets in the nosebleeds for $537 and StubHub starts at $645 for seats in the upper deck.

One courtside seat for Game 2 in Phoenix from Ticketmaster is a whopping $12,005.49.

But don't worry, Ticketmaster offers a buy now, pay later option with payments of $270 a month for a year, subject to credit approval.

With a current tab in the thousands already, we haven't even talked about food and drinks yet. So don't forget to bring the spending money.

And speaking of spending money, souvenirs are probably on the shopping list too... So as you can see, a trip to an iconic sports event may be priceless for some diehard sports fans, but it won't be without being a little pricey for your wallet.

