x
Suns

We're throwing it back to 1993. Here's what was trending the last time the Suns were in the NBA Finals

We're feeling pretty nostalgic looking back on the Charles Barkley era, so let's see what else happened that year.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 2 in the NBA Finals at Phoenix, Ariz., June 12, 1993. Barkley scored 42 points, but the Bulls went on to beat the Suns 111-108 to go up 2-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after topping the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 Wednesday night.

And yes, 1993 was 28 years ago.

We're feeling pretty nostalgic looking back on the Charles Barkley era, so here's what else happened that year:

Bill Clinton Inauguration 

William Jefferson Clinton became the 42nd president of the United States on Jan. 21, 1993. According to the Washington Post, Hillary Clinton held a King James Bible given to Bill Clinton by his grandmother. Their 12-year-old daughter, Chelsea, stood at his right during the traditional oath.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
President and Mrs. Clinton wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington Wednesday, January 20, 1993 during the presidential inaugural parade. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

The science guy

As in Bill Nye ... because Science Rules! 

"Bill Nye the Science Guy" debuted on Sept. 10 1993 on PBS. 

"Tag Team, back again"

Party on, party people, let me hear some noise .. because "Whoomp, there it is" was released on May 7, 1993. 

Talkboy

We can thank "Home Alone 2" for this one.

The Talkboy was one of the hottest toys of 1993, according to the Washington Post. It was created especially for the movie but began flying off shelves so much so, stores couldn't keep them in stock. 

In a 1993 interview with Roger Shiffman, executive vice president and co-founder of Tiger Electronics, he said the one-handed operation toy with a three-position switch (pause, slow speed, fast speed) allowed for recording in any combination of voice speeds.

The toy retailed for $29.99.

Lenny Kravitz, k.d. lang take home MTV VMA awards

Lenny Kravitz and k.d. lang won best male video and best female video during the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, California. Kravitz won for "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and lang won for "Constant Craving."

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lenny Kravitz, right, and k.d. lang hold their awards for best male video and best feamle video during the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, Calif. Kravitz won for "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and lang won for "Constant Craving." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Beavis and Butt-Head

Imbd says the "animated MTV series is about two teenage heavy-metal music fans who occasionally do idiotic things because they're bored. For them, everything is 'cool' or 'sucks.'"

The show ended in 2011.  

Credit: AP
Beavis and Butt-Head (AP)

Welcome to Jurassic Park

"Jurassic Park" co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern appear at the premiere of the Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur thriller in Washington, June 9, 1993.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Jurassic Park" co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern appear at the premiere of the Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur thriller in Washington, June 9, 1993. The opening was a benefit for the children's defense fund. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Zambian National Soccer killed in plane crash

The entire Zambian team and its management were killed when their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Gabon, in Libreville, Gabon on April 27, 1993.

Credit: AP
Zambia's soccer coach Herve Renard, center left , and captain Christopher Katongo display flowers to pay their respects for the ill-fated flight on April 27, 1993 in which the entire Zambian team and its management were killed when their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Gabon, in Libreville, Gabon, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Zambia will play their African Cup of Nations final soccer match against Ivory Coast on Sunday Feb. 12, 2012 at Stade de L'Amitie in Libreville. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

First “Got Milk?” ad runs

The campaign launched in 1993 and lasted 20 years. The first "Got Milk?" ad appeared in 1994 and featured supermodel Naomi Campbell, according to NBC. Other famous faces in the long-running campaign include Bart and Lisa Simpson, and Austin Powers.

Credit: AP
Actress Susan Sarandon attends the unveiling of her milk moustache "Got Milk?" campaign ad in New York, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Jessica and Michael

The most popular baby names in Arizona in 1993 according to the Social Security Administration were Michael and Jessica. The top five names for girls and boys are: 

  • Jessica (1) 
  • Ashley (2) 
  • Samantha (3)
  • Amanda (4)
  • Sarah (5)
  • Michael (1)
  • Christopher (2)
  • Daniel (3)
  • Tyler (4)
  • Joshua (5)
Credit: AP
FILE

   

