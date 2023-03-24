Phoenix museum getting new name honoring land's Native American history

The new name specifically refers to the large platform mound, or Va'aki, preserved at the site and the ancestral village that used to be there.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix museum formerly known as Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park is getting a new name to honor the land's inherent Native American history.

The S’e d av Va’aki Museum's namesake, spelled "Central Vahki" in English, is an O'Odham people's name that reflects the connection of the land to the O’Odham and Piipaash communities. The name specifically refers to the large platform mound, or Va'aki, preserved at the site and the ancestral village that used to be there.

The museum also released the following pronunciation guide:

S'e d av pronounced suh-UH-dahf

pronounced suh-UH-dahf Va'aki pronounced VAH-ah-kee

pronounced VAH-ah-kee O'Odham pronounced awe-THUMB

pronounced awe-THUMB Piipaash pronounced pee-POSH

The previous name, according to the museum, refers to the site as a "pueblo," which is not how the O'Odham would describe the site.

“Words and titles matter," said Shane Anton, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. "This name change will help to have a greater and more direct impact on how this significant ancestral site is interpreted."

The museum will reportedly start transitioning signage for the museum through the summer and fall. The museum's new logo will be unveiled during a "reopening" event at an unspecified date this Fall.

