Phoenix museum getting new name honoring land's Native American history

PHOENIX — The Phoenix museum formerly known as Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park is getting a new name to honor the land's inherent Native American history.
The S’edav Va’aki Museum's namesake, spelled "Central Vahki" in English, is an O'Odham people's name that reflects the connection of the land to the O’Odham and Piipaash communities. The name specifically refers to the large platform mound, or Va'aki, preserved at the site and the ancestral village that used to be there.
The museum also released the following pronunciation guide:
- S'edav pronounced suh-UH-dahf
- Va'aki pronounced VAH-ah-kee
- O'Odham pronounced awe-THUMB
- Piipaash pronounced pee-POSH
The previous name, according to the museum, refers to the site as a "pueblo," which is not how the O'Odham would describe the site.
“Words and titles matter," said Shane Anton, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. "This name change will help to have a greater and more direct impact on how this significant ancestral site is interpreted."
The museum will reportedly start transitioning signage for the museum through the summer and fall. The museum's new logo will be unveiled during a "reopening" event at an unspecified date this Fall.
We ❤ Arizona
Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.