'Our dreams and hard work won’t be wasted': Aspen University program can continue under agreement with Arizona Nursing Board

Arizona Nursing Board threatened to shut down the program due to low performance and concerns of unpreparedness after graduation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — After months of worry and uncertainty, the State of Arizona is providing a clearer picture for hundreds of nursing students and their hard work.

Thursday, the Arizona State Board of Nursing approved a plan that would let current students of Aspen University’s nursing program continue to earn their degrees and become licensed nurses, for now.

“We’re happy, very happy that we get to fulfill our dreams and our hard work won’t be wasted,” says Theresa Losada, a current Aspen nursing student.

For more than a year, the university has been under the board’s microscope for its performance and low test scores.

The board was considering pulling the plug on the program altogether over concerns that students were not meeting all the educational requirements and posed a risk to the community after graduation.

The move would have voided the progress of current students and forced them to find another program after spending thousands of dollars.

In September 2022, the university voluntarily gave up approval of its nursing program after it did not see improvement in its test scores.

That triggered a two-year plan that allowed current students to finish the program. Currently, the school cannot accept new students for the program.

Under Thursday’s agreement, current students can continue with the program for now.

The university will have to add more oversight for the nursing program, including more educational requirements, including clinical hours and oversight.

The university will also be required to report to the board more often.

The nursing board also can terminate the program before the remaining students finish, if it feels that the university continues a pattern of systemic problems.

12News reached out to Aspen University for comment but has not received a response.

You can read the statement from Arizona State Board of Nursing here.

Up to Speed