Deputies: No children onboard Flagstaff bus that fell into sinkhole

The pitcures, shared on the 12News Weather Watchers Page, show a hole opening up on the back half of the bus driving on Slayton Ranch Road near Doney Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A school bus in Flagstaff nearly fell into a sinkhole early Friday morning, pictures from the scene show.

The pitcures, shared on the 12News Weather Watchers Page and by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, show a sinkhole opening up on the back half of the bus driving on Slayton Ranch Road near Doney Park. The bus sat precariously with its back tire over rapidly moving water.

Deputies confirmed the bus is stuck over the hole, but it didn't have any children on board. The only occupant was the bus driver.

Authorities are unaware of the exact size of the sinkhole.

"Slayton Ranch Road has been closed indefinitely while the situation is assessed by Flagstaff Unified School District and Coconino County officials," the school district said.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Arizona weather

Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.