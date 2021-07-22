Phoenix Police officer who shot, killed Ahwatukee man to be fired

Officer Jeff Cooke shot and killed Ryan Whitaker in May of 2020. Chief Jeri Williams has now notified Cooke of the intent to terminate his employment.

PHOENIX — After more than a year, Ryan Whitaker’s family is seeing a step forward in accountability for his death.

Whitaker was shot and killed by Phoenix Police Officer Jeff Cooke in May of 2020. Phoenix police told 12 News Wednesday evening that Cooke is in the process of being fired.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Katie Baeza, Whitaker’s sister said. “Is it enough? No.”

Officer Cook is being terminated

A spokesperson with Phoenix police said the Use of Force Board reviewed the shooting in May 2021. That board decided the shooting was “within policy”.

However, a spokesperson told 12 News, “After extensive review of the totality of the circumstances, Chief Williams has notified Officer Cooke of the intent to move forward to end his employment.”

Phoenix Police said Cooke is currently on paid administrative leave. However, officials did not answer 12 News’ questions about how long he’s been on leave, or how long the process to end his employment would take.

Family seeking accountability

In May 2020, Phoenix Police were called to Whitaker’s Ahwatukee apartment because a neighbor called claiming to have heard a domestic violence situation.

Officer Cooke and another Phoenix police officer responded. Body-worn camera footage released by Phoenix police showed the moments when Whitaker answered the door, with a gun in his hand.

In a few short seconds, Officer Cooke shot Whitaker as he was making moves to raise his hands and set his gun down.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against Cooke in its review of the shooting. County Attorney Allister Adel said in the decision that neither Cooke nor Whitaker did anything wrong.

“There won’t be justice because he’s gone,” Baeza said.

Baeza said when she heard that Officer Cooke was being fired, the news came with mixed emotions.

“It’s a year later and no charges and no apologies and he’s fired, but what does fired mean?” Baeza asked.

Cooke can appeal the decision to terminate his employment with the department.

Ultimately, Baeza said the news leaves more questions unanswered.

“Does that put a mark on his name? Is he being put on the Brady List? Will he be hired by another police department and carry a badge and a gun again?” Baeza asked.

Baeza said Whitaker’s death has left a hole in her family, and they’re all grieving.

She said change is continually needed in the department, including in its communication with families, among other things.

“This officer is not being held accountable, losing his job is minimal compared to what accountability should look like,” Baeza said.

Union is supporting Officer Cooke

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association represents officers within Phoenix Police.

In a statement issued by PLEA President Michael “Britt” London, he said the union was disappointed about the decision to terminate Officer Cooke, “due to a shooting deemed in-policy by the Department’s Use of Force Board.”

The statement goes on to say PLEA, “will support him through the appeal process.”

