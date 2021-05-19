Phoenix approves civilian review board for police misconduct claims

Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to create the Office of Accountability and Transparency for civilian investigations of alleged police misconduct.

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to create the Office of Accountability and Transparency for civilian investigations of alleged police misconduct.

The move was approved by a 5-4 vote.

Phoenix was previously the largest police force in the nation without a similar oversight committee.

Civilian review of alleged police misconduct has been a goal for more than a decade among communities of color served by Phoenix police.

Advocates renewed their efforts last year in the wake of nationwide protests for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and controversial police shootings in Phoenix that led to the deaths of Ryan Whitaker and James Garcia.

The death of Dion Johnson in a shooting involving DPS also sparked protests last year.

A bid to form the civilian board to review potential police misconduct failed by a 5-4 vote last November but was revived.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego hailed the move as a “powerful commitment to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the people of Phoenix.”

