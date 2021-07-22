Phoenix police officer who shot, killed Ryan Whitaker likely to be fired

The Phoenix Police Department announced they intend to move forward with ending Officer Jeff Cooke's employment. The administrative process is underway.

PHOENIX — The process is underway to terminate the employment of a Phoenix police officer more than a year after he shot and killed an Ahwatukee man.

Ryan Whitaker, 40, was shot and killed by Officer Jeff Cooke during a domestic disturbance call at his apartment in May 2020.

Cooke was put on administrative leave following the shooting and officials said he will stay on leave until the process of his termination is done.

The county attorney said body camera footage from the shooting showed Whitaker answered the door with a gun but looked like he tried to put the gun down before being shot.