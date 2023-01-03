x
Phoenix PD investigating police shooting, suspect taken to hospital

PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday morning is under investigation in the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No officers have been injured but a suspect is being transported to the hospital, police said.

The following info has not been disclosed:

  • How many officers were involved
  • The circumstances leading up to the shooting 
  • If the suspect had a weapon

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

