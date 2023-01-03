Phoenix PD investigating police shooting, suspect taken to hospital

No officers were injured in Tuesday's shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday morning is under investigation in the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No officers have been injured but a suspect is being transported to the hospital, police said.

The following info has not been disclosed:

How many officers were involved

The circumstances leading up to the shooting

If the suspect had a weapon

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.