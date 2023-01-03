Phoenix PD investigating police shooting, suspect taken to hospital

PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday morning is under investigation in the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
No officers have been injured but a suspect is being transported to the hospital, police said.
The following info has not been disclosed:
- How many officers were involved
- The circumstances leading up to the shooting
- If the suspect had a weapon
This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
