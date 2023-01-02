Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

A couple, identified by police as Heath and Vanessa Daniel, is being charged in connection to the shooting death of Jose Olvera Ramirez on Dec. 28 in Mesa.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department.

In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.

Police said both were arrested on Dec. 30.

Heath Daniel has been charged with first-degree murder and prohibited possessor.

Vanessa Daniel has been charged with hindering prosecution and evidence tampering.

Following the shooting, police said investigators obtained security video from a convenience store near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. In the video, investigators saw Ramirez interacting with someone in a white passenger car with identifiable damage to its bumper. The individual was wearing a dark hat with “NY” on it. The car was eventually traced back to Heath Daniel.

Cell phone records allegedly showed Heath Daniel was in the area at the time Ramirez was killed, according to police.

Police said on Dec. 30, 2022, several search warrants were served at locations associated to Heath Daniel. At his house, the hat was allegedly found along with an empty gun box for a .45 caliber pistol. The vehicle was found at the home of a relative, as were .45 caliber cartridges. The suspects had allegedly asked the relatives to hold on to the items, according to police.

In the car, investigators found both fired and unfired .45 caliber cartridges, according to police.

While serving the search warrants, officers found out Daniel had left the area in a separate vehicle, according to police. Daniel and his wife were found traveling toward Tucson on I-10. They were taken into custody by police with assistance from DPS.

Related Articles Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit in deadly Surprise crash, police say

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.