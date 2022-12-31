Police: 6 people shot at Phoenix business

Police said that the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, leaving some victims with life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX — At least six people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Phoenix business, police said. Some of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers reportedly responded to a shooting call at a business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When police arrived they found several victims who had been shot and learned that more had already been driven to the hospital.

So far, officers have learned that at least six men were shot and police said they are still working to learn the ages and identities of the victims. Some of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigations are underway, and are expected to continue "well into the morning." 19th Avenue from Indian School to Camelback Roads was closed off.

At this time, it's not clear if the suspects involved in the shooting are among those being treated at the hospital, or if they fled before police arrived, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

