Owner of Mesa sports complex files for bankruptcy

Legacy Cares, the owner of Mesa's Legacy Park, said the facility will remain open as it prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The owner of Legacy Park: Arizona’s Premiere Sports & Entertainment Complex announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Legacy Cares Inc. said the 320-acre sports complex in Mesa would remain in operation as the organization uses the bankruptcy process to address debt obligations.

“Legacy Cares’ goal is to preserve this landmark facility so it can continue to serve the community for many years to come," Legacy Cares President Douglas Moss said. "Legacy Cares intends to use this process to protect and support the Park’s business operations and address Legacy Cares’ debt obligations while working towards an orderly and efficient possible sale of Legacy Cares’ assets in a manner that maximizes their value.”

The organization has also recruited the help of an investment bank to assist with the potential sale of all Legacy Cares assets.

Last month, Bell Bank announced it was ending its partnership with the sports complex following public reports of financial concerns. As a result, the facility changed its name to Legacy Park.

The facility opened in January 2022 and was already in financial trouble by October, according to the Arizona Republic.

Legacy Cares said the facility's day-to-day operations will not be adversely affected in the coming months and does not foresee any negative impact on the local community.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.