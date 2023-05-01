Police: 17-year-old detained for shooting teen in the head in Apache Junction

The 18-year-old shot in the head was in "extremely critical condition," police said.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an 18-year-old in the head Sunday evening in Apache Junction, police said.

The 18-year-old was found wounded by police near Broadway Avenue and Meridian Road at about 5 p.m., according to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Investigators determined that a group of four individuals showed up at a residence and a physical altercation took place. One of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The group fled the scene and went to a Mesa residence, where one of the individuals called the police.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and was in "extremely critical condition."

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call 480-982-8260.

