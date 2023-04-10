Bell Bank cuts ties with Legacy Sports complex in Mesa

Bell Bank said its name will be removed from the Mesa facility after choosing to end its agreement with Legacy Care and Legacy Sports USA.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — Bell Bank announced Monday it was ending its partnership with Legacy Sports USA following public reports of financial concerns with the organization's Mesa facility.

The 320-acre sports complex near Ellsworth and Pecos roads will no longer carry Bell Bank in its name now that the company has decided to discontinue its agreement with Legacy Sports.

"Following various defaults under the naming rights agreement, as well as public reports of financial concern at the facility, Bell Bank notified Legacy Sports USA in November 2022 that it was terminating the agreement as the naming rights sponsor," Bell Bank wrote in a statement Monday.

The facility opened in January 2022 and was already in financial trouble by October, according to the Arizona Republic.

A couple of months after the Republic published an article detailing the complex's financial issues, Legacy Sports boasted about the 4.3 million visitors who came to the facility in 2022.

Bell Bank said it had no control over the operations or management of the Mesa facility.

Bell Bank Park will now be referred to as Legacy Park: Arizona's Premiere Sports & Entertainment Complex, according to Legacy Cares, the nonprofit that owns the facility.

"As we conclude our arrangement with Bell Bank, I want to thank them for their support as we opened this facility which is attended by millions every year. The search now begins in earnest for a new naming rights partner,” said Legacy Cares President Douglas Moss in a statement.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.