Former Scottsdale detective resigns after DUI crash

Michael Lanouar resigned from the Scottsdale Police Department on March 20. He's facing criminal charges for his involvement in a traffic collision last November.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A former detective has resigned from the Scottsdale Police Department after he allegedly drove while impaired and caused a traffic collision.

Michael Lanouar resigned from the agency on March 20 after his involvement in a crash last November, the police department said Monday.

Criminal charges were filed against Lanouar earlier this year, accusing him of endangerment and aggravated assault for the crash near Pima and Indian School roads.

The people who were reportedly hit by Lanouar are Jessica and Dan Stites. They were in Scottsdale for a business conference and to watch some fall league baseball games.

They had just left one of those games and were returning to a hotel when they said the crash happened.

“We were in so much pain,” Jessica said.

Dan said the collision was so severe his Apple Watch called 911 moments after the crash.

They also said Lanouar approached their vehicle and identified himself as a police officer. They claim he told them he was rear-ended by a driver who took off.

“And I was like, ‘Really?’" Jessica said. "There was obviously nothing wrong with the back of his car.”

Both were taken to the hospital, and Dan was told his foot was fractured from the crash.

Lanouar was off-duty and allegedly driving his assigned car when the crash occurred. He was initially demoted from detective to detention officer before his resignation.

The Stites have recently filed a notice of claim seeking damages from the city.

John Kelly, a lawyer representing the victims, said the injured parties were visiting Scottsdale from out of state.

"This detective should be there to protect the community and not be the danger to the community," Kelly told 12News.

Lanouar's criminal charges remain pending in court.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Ex detective de Scottsdale renuncia tras choque, se encontraba intoxicado

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.