Former Scottsdale detective indicted after DUI crash last year

Scottsdale police said Det. Michael Lanouar was driving his assigned vehicle while off-duty when he collided with another car, injuring the people inside.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A former Scottsdale police detective has been indicted on aggravated assault and endangerment charges for his alleged role in a DUI crash last year.

Scottsdale police said Det. Michael Lanouar was driving his assigned vehicle while off-duty when he collided with another car near Pima and Indian School roads, injuring the people inside and damaging both vehicles.

Lanouar was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Authorities said his lab results showed his blood alcohol concentration was .198 % during the crash.



This case was investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said before his indictment that as part of his discipline, Lanouar was demoted from police officer to detention officer.



Police said due to the felony indictment, Lanouar has been placed on non-disciplinary suspension as the department is re-evaluating his continued employment.

