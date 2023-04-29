Woman found dead in 'desert area' in north Phoenix

Police said the woman was found in a 'desert area' near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road Saturday.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in north Phoenix.

According to police, the woman's body was discovered in a "desert area" close to a neighborhood near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road on Saturday around 10:50 a.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police.

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police said no suspects have been identified at this time.

The woman's name has not been released.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

