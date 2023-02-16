Firestone store in north Phoenix destroyed by fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Firestone store near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Thursday.

PHOENIX — A Firestone automotive store in north Phoenix has been destroyed following a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Captain Todd Keller said crews responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive at 2 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke, according to Keller.

Around 50 firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department, along with crews from the Peoria and Glendale fire departments responded to the incident, Keller said.

Firefighters Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria have extinguished a 1st Alarm Auto Shop Fire located at 35th Ave & Union Hills Rd. Crews used a “Big Water” operation to achieve fire control. All workers safely had evacuated the business prior to the fire departments arrival. pic.twitter.com/THzahXTZ8u — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 16, 2023

Keller called the response a "big-water operation" and said firefighters hit the fire from an elevated position with a defensive strategy.

No one was injured in the fire.

Keller said they have not determined a cause for the fire yet, but earlier in the day, there had been a car on fire inside one of the work bays.

Fire crews will be on scene for several hours.

Firefighters are getting good knockdown on the fire. The intersection will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/LvCHlvRmze — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 16, 2023

