Firestone store in north Phoenix destroyed by fire

PHOENIX — A Firestone automotive store in north Phoenix has been destroyed following a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Captain Todd Keller said crews responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive at 2 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke, according to Keller.
Around 50 firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department, along with crews from the Peoria and Glendale fire departments responded to the incident, Keller said.
Keller called the response a "big-water operation" and said firefighters hit the fire from an elevated position with a defensive strategy.
No one was injured in the fire.
Keller said they have not determined a cause for the fire yet, but earlier in the day, there had been a car on fire inside one of the work bays.
Fire crews will be on scene for several hours.
What is the Valley?
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.