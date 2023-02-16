Phoenix Suns to introduce Kevin Durant on Thursday

Newly-acquired forward Kevin Durant will be introduced by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday afternoon during a 2 p.m. news conference.

PHOENIX — It may still feel like a dream, but it's very much a reality: Kevin Durant is a member of the Phoenix Suns.

The team is expected to introduce Durant to the Valley of the Sun Thursday afternoon during a 2 p.m. news conference.

Durant hasn't officially suited up for the Suns yet, but his arrival already has Suns fans buzzing. Everyone is eager to see him on the court with his new teammates like Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix traded for the 13-time NBA All-Star on Feb. 9 for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and several 1st-round picks.

