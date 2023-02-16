Here are 5 takeaways from Jonathan Gannon's news conference

Gannon had a lot to say about his new team and offered some insight into what the Cardinals will look like heading into next season.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals held an introductory news conference with new Head Coach Jonathan Gannon. He had plenty to say about his new team and offered some insight into what the team will look like heading into next season.

Here are five takeaways from the news conference:

We’re going to get “JGisms”

“Live where your feet are,” “Let it rip,” “If it’s to be it’s up to me,” “Buckle Up” already taking hold among front office staff and players like Zach Ertz.

He's connecting with players

He’s already connecting with the players and is ready to maximize his franchise quarterback’s skillset -- Kyler Murray -- among multiple players in the building sitting front row.

He has the energy for the job

Gannon found out he was interviewing for the job right after the Super Bowl and came in with impressive energy Monday morning to earn the job.

This is a clean slate for the Cardinals

The Monti Ossenfort – Jonathan Gannon Era begins under Michael Bidwill.

He's been preparing for this

Gannon has been preparing for this moment since he was in his early 20s – a career-ending injury in college led Gannon to coaching and his experience under Nick Sirianni prepared him for this NFL head coaching opportunity.

