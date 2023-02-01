Gov. Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed state budget

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that she's vetoed a budget proposal passed by Republican lawmakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a budget passed by Republican lawmakers, calling it "one-sided" and a "do-nothing" proposal.

Hobbs' veto on Thursday was expected since the budget was passed in the Arizona Legislature without much support from Democratic lawmakers.

“Arizonans deserve a budget that takes the real issues they are facing seriously. This do-nothing budget kicks the can down the road and it’s an insult to Arizonans who need their leaders to address affordable housing, invest in public education, and put money back into their pockets," Hobbs said in a statement.

Hobbs called for all elected officials to be open to bipartisan solutions and compromise as the legislative session progresses.

The governor's veto letter can be read below:

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.