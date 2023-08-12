Recycling plant fire closes parts of Grand Avenue in Glendale

The closure is between 59th and Glendale avenues, and 67th and Northern avenues, according to ADOT.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A massive fire has closed parts of Grand Avenue in both directions in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT is advising drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The Glendale Fire Department tweeted out video of the massive blaze. In the tweet the fire was described as being a second-alarm hazmat fire.

🚨Glendale, AZ | 6:14 pm

WORKING SECOND ALARM HAZMAT

7205 N 62ND AVE



Glendale, @PHXFire, @PeoriaFire, and additional crews are working a large defensive fire at a recycling yard. pic.twitter.com/HBxnrt7Q9O — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) August 13, 2023

The fire broke out Saturday evening at a recycling plant, according to authorities.

12News has contacted the Glendale Fire Department for more details about the fire.

A 12News has a crew headed to the fire and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.