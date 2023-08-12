Man dies after single-car crash on Old US 80

MCSO said the male driver, and only occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A single-car crash has led to the death of a man Saturday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's office said.

Around 7 a.m. on Aug. 12, deputies responded to the area near MP 32 and Old US80 for a single-car crash. MCSO said the male driver, and only occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known but traffic detectives are on scene investigating.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as US80 will be closed from MP19 to MP31 for several hours.

