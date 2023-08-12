Man arrested following deadly crash in west Phoenix

The three-vehicle crash happened Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a deadly overnight crash in which impairment is believed to be a factor, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said 28-year-old Alejandro Carrillo Jr. is facing manslaughter, endangerment and DUI charges following the crash early Saturday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened in west Phoenix at around 3:15 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road, police said.

According to police, after the crash, Fermin Ruiz Gutierrez, 63, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The two adult male drivers of the two other vehicles involved remained on the scene. Carrillo was one of the drivers, according to police.

Police said Carrillo showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that Carrillo was driving northbound on 51st Avenue toward Buckeye Road when he hit Ruiz Gutierrez's vehicle. Ruiz Gutierrez was stopped northbound at the red light at Buckeye Road when he was hit. Carrillo then continued to travel northbound until he hit another vehicle that was facing southbound. That vehicle was also stopped at the red light at 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.