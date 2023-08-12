Phoenix police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Authorities said when the employee opened the register, the suspect took out a knife, walked behind the counter and took money from the cash drawer.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help identify and locate an armed robbery suspect.

On July 23 around 9:15 a.m., an unknown Hispanic man went into a McDonald's on Central and Southern avenues and ordered items at the front register.

Authorities said when the employee opened the register, the suspect took out a knife, walked behind the counter and took money from the cash drawer.

Officials describe the suspect as being 5'8'', 165 lbs and about 25 years old. Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police. Those with information can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness.

Silent Witness can be reached at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Tips can also be reported using the web site at silentwitness.org.

