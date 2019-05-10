Editor's note: The above video is from a Sept. 2 newscast. You can catch today's story on 12 News at 6 p.m. Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Dozens of volunteers split up into six zones covering some 90 square miles in hopes of finding combat Marine veteran Jesse Conger on Saturday.

Conger has been missing for about six weeks and crews are hopeful they can find him alive.

PREVIOUS: Family, volunteers conducting 'massive' search for Marine missing since August

“If it’s a fate worse than that, then we can just bring him in and have some closure," Conger's sister, Patricia Conger, said.

Patricia was at the rendezvous point, a senior center in Scottsdale. There, she explained the roller coaster of emotions she’s experienced.

“Possibly losing my brother and then seeing humanity coming together the way that it has has been amazing," she said.

Jesse Conger did tours in Iraq as well as Afghanistan and spent time as a rescue diver for search and rescue.

His service, however, came at a price.

“I knew that he had PTSD,” Patricia Conger said. “He’s had other times in his life where he’s been suicidal.”

RELATED: Search for missing Marine Jesse Conger takes to the skies

The search gained national attention. Bill Pulte, a millionaire and philanthropist, offered a $30,000 reward. Previously, a helicopter and two planes were used.

“We dread what we might find him out there," Patricia Conger said. "But we’re very, very hopeful that he’s just camping, lost track of time."

She also noted that her brother has been a big advocate of veteran mental health.

RELATED: Reward for finding missing Scottsdale Marine upped to $30K by philanthropist