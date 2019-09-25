PHOENIX — Editor's note: the above video is from Aug. 26 newscast.

A volunteer group is coordinating with the family of a missing Marine to conduct a massive search next Saturday.

Jesse Conger, who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, was last seen at the apartment where he lives with his girlfriend in Scottsdale on Aug. 14. He left behind his keys, phone, wallet and service dog.

Conger’s family said he battles post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Oct. 5, Code of Vets and Teamsters Local 104 will help Conger’s family search rest stops, gas stations and roads for leads or the car Jesse was in, a 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada plates.

RELATED: Search for missing Marine Jesse Conger takes to the skies

Teams helping with the search will then send texts to Jesse’s twin, Patricia Conger, once they’ve cleared an area.

Gretchen Smith, coordinator with Code of Vets, said the logistics of the search are still being worked out.

If you’d like to know more about the search, you can reach Smith at 843-685-2768.

There is a Google map here where you can see where the family has already looked.

If you have any information, contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-1911.

RELATED: Reward for finding missing Scottsdale Marine upped to $30K by philanthropist