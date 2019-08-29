PHOENIX — The search for missing Marine Jesse Conger continues, with the search now taking to the skies.

Mark Love helped coordinate planes and a helicopter to search the area around Phoenix and popular lakes for Conger.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Love said, “and it’s important to bring them [the family] some closure for them to bring him home hopefully.”

Conger served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also spent time as a diver for search and rescue teams.

The family said Jesse Conger battles post traumatic stress disorder.

"I hope it's a what-goes-around-comes-around situation. (Jesse) rescued people, now he needs to be rescued. I hope someone is there to do it if I can't be—I hope someone is there," said Jesse's father, Dom.

Two weeks ago, Conger left his keys, phone, wallet and service dog behind at his Scottsdale apartment. He has not been seen by family or friends since.

The search went viral when Twitter Philanthropist Bill Pulte offered a $10,000 reward if someone found Conger.

The reward has since been upped to $30,000. Pulte helped get Mark Love involved to help get air support for the search.

“If they find him it’s a great day. It’s a great day for everyone... if they even just find his car.” Don Conger said.

The main goal is to locate Jesse Conger's silver 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada plates.

According to Love, multiple silver cars were seen during Wednesday's flyover, which will need to be checked on the ground.

Wednesday's search focused on areas Conger liked to go, such as Apache, Canyon and Roosevelt lakes.

A boat will be launched Thursday morning and the banks will be checked as well.

Those with information are asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-1911.

There is a Google map here where you can see where the family has already looked.