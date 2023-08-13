Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Surprise that has closed section of Greenway Road

The Surprise Police Department said the crash happened Sunday afternoon near 137th Avenue and Greenway Road.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Surprise that has left a section of the roadway closed, according to authorities.

Police said Greenway Road will be closed at Litchfield Road for eastbound traffic and at West Point Parkway for westbound traffic.

Additionally, 137th Ave is closed to northbound traffic at Greenway Road.

Police said the closures will last for several hours. Drivers should find alternative routes.

Police confirmed one person, a motorcyclist, had died in the crash. That person's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenway Rd is closed at West Point Pkwy for westbound traffic and at Litchfield Rd for eastbound traffic due to an accident. Additonally, 137th Ave is closed to northbound traffic at Greenway. No estimated time of reopening. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/4bApEwEQf6 — City of Surprise (@AZSurprise) August 13, 2023

