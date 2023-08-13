Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Phoenix

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

PHOENIX — A crash involving a pedestrian has left a man in critical condition Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers responded to the scene near 7th Avenue and Coolidge Street and found a male pedestrian. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he is currently receiving treatment and is in critical condition. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the crash and initial information suggests the vehicle involved was traveling northbound on 7th Avenue when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing 7th Avenue mid-block.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

