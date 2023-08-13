Motorcycle rider critically injured during hit-and-run crash on Loop 101

The rider sustained critical injuries after being rear-ended by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101, Arizona DPS said.

PHOENIX — A motorcycle rider is in the hospital Sunday after a hit-and-run crash on the Loop 101, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the rider sustained critical injuries after being rear-ended by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. The rider was then struck by a second vehicle, authorities added.

The driver of the first vehicle that struck the motorcycle did not remain on scene. DPS said that driver had outstanding warrants and that may have been the motivation to leave the scene.

The other driver of the second vehicle that hit the motorcycle rider remained at the scene.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube