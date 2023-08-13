Multi-car crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

According to Phoenix police, one of the vehicles had rolled over and several people were seriously injured.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and five other people are in the hospital Sunday after a multi-car crash in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Firefighters were sent to the scene around 5 a.m. Sunday near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street and found a crash involving two cars. According to Phoenix police, one of the vehicles had rolled over and several people were seriously injured.

Police said a man at the scene was pronounced dead and five other people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital. Authorities added that one of the injured adults sustained life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the victims were known at the time of this writing.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the cause of the crash.

