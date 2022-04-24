Valley law enforcement plays flag football game to fundraise for fallen, injured officers

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to Valley officers and deputies who were either injured or killed on duty.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — It was the battle of the badges.

Law enforcement agencies in the Valley were hitting the gridiron for a good cause over the weekend.

First responders from Pinal County and the Maricopa County faced off for a game of flag football in support of their fallen and injured peers.

The event was an effort to raise funds for Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan, Pinal County Sheriff's deputies Joel Chase and Jesse Guilin, and the family of Casa Grande officer Jesus 'Chuy' Lara, who were either injured or killed on the job.

The game, held by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Law Enforcement Outreach and Support, took place at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley on Saturday.

Maricopa County won the game but first responders from both counties celebrated the fundraiser nearly reaching its goal.

The event raised $5500 of its $8000 goal. Those interested in donation can do so here.

