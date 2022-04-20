'I’m not going to give up': Yavapai-Apache police officer recovering with the help of family and community

Sgt. Preston Brogdon, who is recovering from a gunshot wound, vows to get better for his family.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Sergeant Preston Brogdon with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department made his way into the media conference with the help of a walker, Tuesday morning.

“It’s heartbreaking. I don’t want to say I’m broken but I know I am, and I have to heal,” said Sgt. Brogdon.

This is the first time he has spoken publicly since being wounded in the line of duty.

On February 9, Valentin Rodriguez opened fire on Yavapai Apache police officers – Brogdon was struck in the abdomen.

He was taken to Phoenix for treatment where he underwent three surgeries and fought off a severe infection in the intestines. Brogdon has come a long way in just a few months.

“It’s a constant thought and it’s in there and it’s going to pop up when it wants to and go away when I can help myself make it go away,” said Brogdon.

The Marine Corps veteran will not stop fighting to get better.

“I just won’t. My rock is my kids and my wife. I’m not going to give up,” said Brogdon.

Doctors have said he could recover in six months to a year but his future in law enforcement is unclear – either way he’s moving forward.

“If I can heal enough to run around the yard again with my kids that would be healing enough for me,” said Brogdon.

Brogdon says he appreciates all the support from the community. He also has the resources to help him with his recovery on a mental level.

