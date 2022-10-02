Wounded officer 'getting stronger' after shooting in Yavapai County

Sgt. Preston Brogdon has been released from the ICU and is being taken to a rehabilitation facility to recover from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Sgt. Preston Brogdon, the Yavapai-Apache Police Department officer who was shot last week, is making improvements and has been transferred out of the hospital's intensive care unit.

Brogdon was shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9 at the Tunlii housing area on the Yavapai-Apache Indian Reservation. He's undergoing multiple surgeries and is now being moved to a rehabilitation facility.

"He continues to show incredible strength and determination to heal,” said Yavapai-Apache Police Chief Nathan Huibregtse. "Preston has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and we will stand behind him every step of the way.”

As of Saturday, investigators said they were still searching for a possible suspect involved in the shooting.

Valentin Rodriguez, 39, is wanted for questioning and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to the incident.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is currently collecting donations to support Brogdon's family during his recovery.

Bailey Brogdon, the officer's wife, said in a statement that Preston is "getting stronger" each day.

“Thank you so much for the support, we are truly blessed and humbled," Bailey said. "He is strong, he is alive, and we praise God for that.”

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

