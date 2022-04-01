Casa Grande police officer dies from COVID-19

Known in the Pinal County community, the veteran officer died of COVID-related complications.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An officer from the Casa Grande Police Department has died following complications of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara was a 6-year veteran of the Casa Grande department and was previously with the Gila River Police Department for two years. He leaves behind a wife and three children, Casa Grande police revealed.

"Officer Lara was well known throughout the Casa Grande and Pinal County community. He was an active participant in area sports leagues, but his true passion was coaching area youth teams," Casa Grande police posted on Facebook.

"In doing this, he provided a positive influence and mentored countless Pinal County youth. This same passion motivated him as a Police Officer. His coworkers and community members valued him for his kind-heartedness and empathy when dealing with children and other victims of crime."

It is unclear if Lara was vaccinated or not.

Last month, an officer from the Chandler Police Department also died from a COVID-related illness. On Tuesday, Arizona added 7,212 new cases and 154 new deaths for a case total of 1,411,813.

