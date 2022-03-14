'This can not be the new norm': Sunday's shooting marks third surprise attack of police officers in 4 months

PHOENIX — A Sunday morning traffic stop became the scene for the latest surprise attack on Phoenix police officers. According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop near Maryland and 27th avenues when another individual on the side of the road shot at police. One officer was shot in the wrist. The other officer received injuries to his eyes from broken glass. Both officers are expected to survive. This is the third surprise shooting of a Phoenix police officer in the past four months. "Although officers expect to face potential danger on any given shift, to have seven of our officers shot and 12 injured in the last three months should be unacceptable to our community," Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams said.

The string of shootings, described as "ambushes" by Williams, began with Tyler Moldovan.



In December, the new officer was caught by surprise while searching for a suspect when he was shot eight times, including once in the face. Officer Moldovan has made a miraculous improvement, but still faces a long road to recovery.



In February, suspect Morris Jones shot five officers before turning the gun on himself, after luring at least one to his doorstep



“I want my community to be outraged by what occurred. This is not acceptable. This can not be the new norm.” said former Phoenix police officer Andy Anderson.



Anderson spent 37 years with Phoenix Police. He said in the face of recent controversy, from debates over defunding the police to protests, officers' main job still is to protect the community.



“If they are going after law enforcement, who’s next?” Anderson said.