Man has serious injuries after being hit by car in Waddell

WADDELL, Ariz. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waddell Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of 175th and Olive avenues around 2 p.m. for reports of a man struck by a car.

Deputies on the scene discovered that it was a two-vehicle crash and during the crash, the man was struck. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

At this time it is unknown if speed or impairment are factors.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

