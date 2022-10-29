Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said.
Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
That person was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. A police spokesperson said that there wasn't a light rail stopped in the area.
Detectives are working with Valley Metro Light Rail to gather more information about the potential collision, and are currently handling the investigation as a collision between the pedestrian and the light rail, a police spokesperson said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
