Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail

Police said they're still gathering information, but are investigating the death as a collision between the pedestrian and the light rail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.

That person was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. A police spokesperson said that there wasn't a light rail stopped in the area.

Detectives are working with Valley Metro Light Rail to gather more information about the potential collision, and are currently handling the investigation as a collision between the pedestrian and the light rail, a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed