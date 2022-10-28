3 people injured after car crash in west Phoenix

One of the people involved in the crash had to be extricated from their car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Three people are injured after the SUV they were traveling in was t-boned in west Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Preliminary information from the scene suggests that the SUV was t-boned into a power box and fire hydrant by a pickup truck. The water from the hydrant caused a sinkhole.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, along with a woman in her 60s, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

One of the people involved had to be extricated from their car, Phoenix fire said.

The southbound lanes on 75th Avenue are closed from Indian School Road as crews work to clear the scene and repair the water damage.

Power is also out in the intersection, and SRP is on the scene working to restore the power.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.