Police: Gunfire at Airbnb house party in Tempe, no injuries reported

Security footage from a neighbor captured the moment that a group of unknown individuals opened fire during the incident.

TEMPE, Ariz. — One person was arrested after gunfire broke out at a party hosted at an Airbnb rental property in a Tempe neighborhood, police said. No injuries have been reported in connection with the event.

Around 3:36 a.m., Tempe police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots at a house in the 700 block of West Howe Street near University and Hardy drives. When officers arrived they saw people running from the area and learned that the home was an Airbnb where a party was being held.

Investigations revealed that a group of unknown people started firing weapons outside the party. At this time it's unknown why they started shooting, authorities said.

Video from a neighbor's security camera showed several people running through a property across the street before taking multiple shots toward something out of frame.

It's not clear if multiple guns were involved, but several rounds of gunfire can be heard from off-screen.

Police said that one person was arrested for having prior warrants, and another was arrested on unrelated charges.

The shooting suspects are believed to still be outstanding, but authorities say that there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

Airbnb said in an email statement below to 12News on Saturday afternoon:

We strongly condemn this senseless gun violence, and we stand ready to support the Tempe Police Department in their investigation. Airbnb bans parties as well as "party houses," and we have taken initial measures to remove this booking guest from our platform, as well as to deactivate this listing pending investigation.

Additional information:

We recently codified our party ban: https://news.airbnb.com/official-codification-of-party-ban/

Specifically in Arizona, since the introduction of our party ban in 2020 we've seen a 55% year-over-year decrease in reports of unauthorized parties.

Halloween party ends with gunfire in Tempe. Residents say they heard dozens of shots fired. Several cars were hit, including this one. Police say no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/nu0r0wDpWP — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) October 29, 2022

