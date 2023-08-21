Expert offers tips for protecting your plants during triple digits temps

Plants are drying out more, especially with a lack of rain across the Valley.

PHOENIX — Has the extreme heat in the Valley made you give up on your garden?

While wishing for rain is a nice idea, expert Keith Waltemeyer, with Treeland Nurseries, said to use this simple strategy instead.

"Shade is the biggest thing," said Waltemeyer.

Waltemeyer has been a part of his family gardening business for decades. He said the July heat was oppressive for people as well as plants.

"If we do spike up again over 110 again, it's just a matter of keeping enough water to them to keep them happy," he explained.

Plants are drying out more, especially with a lack of rain across the Valley. We had 31 days of record-breaking heat in July.

Waltemeyer said that left hearty plants, which are yellowing, in need of some SPF.

It might be best to leave the dry leaves on the plant because they will act as a protective shield for new growth.

"It's basically just a sunburn, leave it alone, you'll have the urge to want to clean it up, it looks bad. It's crucial that they get the right volume of water, not short frequent waterings, but heavy waterings less often," he added.

Waltemeyer said another good approach is to pick out plants that are desert-friendly.

"Succulents, firesticks, cacti and some different things that aren't leafy green but perform well here and don't sunburn nearly as badly as some of those leafy plants do," Waltemeyer said.

It's also important to remember the Valley's rainy season isn't a guarantee.

