Phoenix is seeing its hottest July ever recorded

There's little chance of the 110+ degree streak ending over the next week.

PHOENIX — The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor hit 119 degrees on Wednesday. It's the highest temp in Phoenix since 2017.

We know we've been sounding like a broken record with all these broken records over the last few weeks. But more records keep on breaking.

It was nearly three weeks ago that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of Arizona. If that warning remains through July 22, which is likely, that will mark 21 straight days under the warning. An extension beyond that is also likely.

Wednesday morning not only marked day no. 10 in a row with lows in the 90s, but we set the all-time record low temperature of 97 degrees.

As of Wednesday, we sit at 20 back-to-back afternoons of 110+ degree days.

If you average the morning lows and afternoon highs, you get an average temperature of nearly 102 degrees. That would mark the hottest July by far on record.

The record heat wave will continue to roll along over the next several days, as there's little chance of the 110-plus streak ending over the next week.