It's too hot to walk your dog outside. Here are some cool options to beat the heat

When it's this hot outside, options are limited for Arizona dog owners wanting to take their furry friends for a walk.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — When it's this hot outside, options are limited for Arizona dog owners wanting to take their furry friends for a walk.

12News knows how important it is to keep your pups in good shape during the summer months, so here's a "pawsitively" cool option for you and your best friend to beat the heat.

Superstition Springs Center is just one of several places that allow responsible pet owners to walk their dogs before shops open to the public.

"It has really been brutal, just brutal. So, this has been a blessing to be able to walk them in the mall," pet owner Debbie Carrera said.

She frequently brings her dog, Bay, to the mall with her friend, Gloria Long, who always has Bentley in tow.

"Their little pads just can't handle the heat," Long said.

Other pet owners praised the option and hope more people enjoy the luxury of having an indoor option to get their pooch some exercise.

"It's the best-kept hidden secret but needs to be out there."

"We're always looking for the best place to get them some exercise, and the weather, of course, is not conducive to that."

The pet-friendly hours at the mall are "ruffly" 8 a.m. -10 a.m., and while potty breaks are taken outside, accidents happen!

"We're mindful of where the exits are, so if we feel they need to go or even if we don’t, we can take them out," Carrera added.

For more ideas on how to beat the heat with your furry friend, check out the BringFido website.

Up to Speed