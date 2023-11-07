Remains found last year identified as Arizona man missing since 2019

A family member reported Jordan Carvalho missing after they had not heard from him in a few weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Remains found in a wash in Golden Valley last year have been positively identified as an Arizona man who went missing in 2019, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said using advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing, authorities were able to identify the remains as Jordan Victor Carvalho, 30 of Golden Valley.

Carvalho was reported missing by a family member on September 30, 2019, after the family had not heard from him in a few weeks.

Officials said the remains were located by a citizen on September 12, 2022, and were sent to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was unable to positively identify the individual.

In March of 2023, a sample from the remains was submitted to Othram, Inc. to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, that resulted in the identification of Carvalho on July 7, 2023.

Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death could not be determined, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information regarding the case of Jordan Carvalho is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR#19-037765.

Golden Valley is located about 200 miles northwest of Phoenix near the Arizona-Nevada border.

UPDATE 07/11/2023: HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED- GOLDEN VALLEY Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.