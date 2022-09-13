A human skull was found in a northwestern Arizona wash. Here's what we know

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the discovery of the skull is continuing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say human remains have been found in the northwest Arizona town of Golden Valley.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say detectives responded to a wash area Monday afternoon about a possible human skull being located. After they reached the scene, detectives confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the discovery of the skull is continuing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

