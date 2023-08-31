Police shooting reported near Casa Grande elementary school

The police shooting was reported Thursday afternoon near McCartney Ranch Elementary School in Casa Grande.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A shooting involving police officers is under investigation in Casa Grande.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon near Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive, which is near McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

Casa Grande police said no officers were injured and there's currently no threat to the community. Police and school officials are in the process of sending students home.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been disclosed.

*This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.*

