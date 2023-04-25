Threats of violence force Tucson school district to cancel board meeting

Catalina Foothills School District's governing board meeting was canceled Tuesday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A regularly scheduled meeting of Catalina Foothills School District's governing board was canceled Tuesday for what the district called threats of violence and acts of intimidation.

It's unclear what the threat was and when it was made.

"We interpret the threat of violence as one directed at our governing board and administration who would be in the meeting room tonight," Julie Farbarik, a spokesperson for the district, told 12News.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies took a report on the threat and are aware of the district's decision to cancel the meeting.

The incident comes as tensions continue to rise over what is taught and what is tolerated in schools across the U.S.

Many parents in Arizona have accused board members and educators of racism, discrimination and bigotry. In three districts – Casa Grande High School District, Apache Junction Unified District, and Liberty Elementary School District - superintendents abruptly lost their jobs the past two months, prompting protests and accusations of board members playing partisan politics.

This is to advise that the regularly scheduled meeting of the Governing Board of the Catalina Foothills School District on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, has been cancelled due to threats of violence and acts of intimidation. pic.twitter.com/Jxh1xZL0LJ — CFSD #16 (@CFSD16) April 25, 2023

