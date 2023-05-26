Mesa man sentenced to prison for assaulting pregnant woman at Walmart

The incident happened in June 2021 at a Walmart in Casa Grande.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A Mesa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a pregnant woman at a Walmart in Casa Grande.

Andrew Magana, 21, received his sentence Monday in Pinal County Superior Court following his conviction last month, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The offense occurred in June 2021 after the defendant visited a Walmart with his girlfriend. Magana ventured off on his own to another part of the store where he found the pregnant victim pushing a child in a shopping cart, prosecutors said.

The defendant assaulted the woman before she knocked off his hat and sunglasses and ran away. Investigators traced DNA on the hat and glasses back to Magana, according to PCAO.

Walmart's video surveillance also helped to identify the suspect.

