Arizona man arrested after dismembered remains of father found burned in barrel

The Casa Grande Police Department said Christopher Chase was arrested Monday in connection with the death of his father.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man is facing murder charges after his father was found dismembered and burning in a barrel, according to authorities.

The Casa Grande Police Department said Christopher Chase, 32, was arrested in connection with the death of 57-year-old Thomas Chase on Monday.

The investigation into the man's death began after the fire department responded to a structure fire near Main Street and Florence Boulevard.

Firefighters saw a man running away from the property as they arrived, police said.

"Firefighters then extinguished a fire in a burning 55-gallon metal barrel. They also observed portions of a human body inside the barrel," police said.

Police said a short time later Chase called 911 and told the operator he had allegedly disposed of the body by burning it and then ran away as the fire department arrived.

Police said officers responded and arrested Chase. They determined he had allegedly held three people at gunpoint and demanded the keys to their vehicle. He then made the call to 911.

Police said Chase and his father had gotten into a fight on July 22 at Chase's home, resulting in his father getting shot and killed.

According to police, Chase was helped by his mother Melissa Lynne Chase, 56, in the concealment and cleanup of evidence following the deadly shooting.

Chase was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He is facing charges of murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

